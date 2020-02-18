Most brands measure the success of transactional emails by looking at opens, clicks, or the delivery rate, according to recent research from SparkPost.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2019 among 329 professionals involved in developing transactional email campaigns (e.g., shipping confirmation messages, new user onboarding messages, etc.) for their firms.

The report offers a snapshot of email professionals' approaches, techniques, and beliefs regarding transactional emails—one of the few communications channels brands can use without explicit consent in today's era of tightening email privacy regulations.

Senders recognize how transactional email can accelerate the customer journey, the study found:

  • 95% say it's very or somewhat important for engagement.
  • 83% say it's very or somewhat important for retention.
  • 88% say it's very or somewhat important to conversion.

Some 26% of respondents say they measure the success of transactional emails by looking at opens, 23% look at clicks, and 23% look at the delivery rate:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

