Senior marketers at B2B companies say email is the best channel for producing and nurturing leads, blog posts/articles are the top content type for moving prospects through the funnel, and LinkedIn is the most effective social network for their brand, according to recent research from Chief Marketer.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2019 among 167 senior marketers (CMO, VP of marketing, director of marketing, etc.) who work for B2B companies.
Respondents say email is the channel that produces leads with the highest ROI, and they also rank email as the most effective channel for nurturing leads.
Blog posts/articles rank as the top content type for moving prospects through the funnel, with 55% of respondents citing it as among the most effective approaches.
LinkedIn ranks as respondents' favorite social network, with 84% saying it is among the most effective platforms for their brand.
Check out the infographic below for more insights:
