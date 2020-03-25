Brand marketers say creativity and responsiveness are the attributes they value most in agencies, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 257 marketing professionals who work with agencies.

Respondents say the attributes they desire most in agency partners are creativity (55% cite it as an attribute they value), responsiveness (54%), execution (46%), innovativeness (41%), project management (26%), collaboration (26%), and data management (24%).

Client-Agency Challenges 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

