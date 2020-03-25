Brand marketers say creativity and responsiveness are the attributes they value most in agencies, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 257 marketing professionals who work with agencies.

Respondents say the attributes they desire most in agency partners are creativity (55% cite it as an attribute they value), responsiveness (54%), execution (46%), innovativeness (41%), project management (26%), collaboration (26%), and data management (24%).

Client-Agency Challenges