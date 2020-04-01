Marketers say the shift to remote working spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting creative collaboration but helping with efficiency, according to recent research from Econsultancy and Marketing Week.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in March 2020 among some 2,200 marketers in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Although marketers see some downsides in operating remotely, the vast majority of them say taking these steps is necessary.

Some 85% of respondents in the US and 94% of respondents in the UK say it is "important" or "critical" that their employers adapt to the pandemic by shifting to online meetings and events.