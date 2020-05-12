Agencies say the most common mistakes they make when managing clients' digital advertising campaigns are payment failures, forgetting to turn spend off, and offending target audiences, according to recent research from Morphio.

The report was based on data from a survey of 301 digital marketing leaders at agencies.

One-third of respondents say their agency has had issues with credit card/payment failures. Some 31% say they have accidentally left campaign spend on, and 31% say they have offended the target audience with an ad.

Other common mistakes include publishing dead, incorrect, or broken links/forms (29% cite it as a mistake they've made); incorrect targeting (29%); broken tracking (28%); campaign over/underspending (27%); and having ads flagged (24%).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

