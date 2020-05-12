Agencies say the most common mistakes they make when managing clients' digital advertising campaigns are payment failures, forgetting to turn spend off, and offending target audiences, according to recent research from Morphio.

The report was based on data from a survey of 301 digital marketing leaders at agencies.

One-third of respondents say their agency has had issues with credit card/payment failures. Some 31% say they have accidentally left campaign spend on, and 31% say they have offended the target audience with an ad.

Other common mistakes include publishing dead, incorrect, or broken links/forms (29% cite it as a mistake they've made); incorrect targeting (29%); broken tracking (28%); campaign over/underspending (27%); and having ads flagged (24%).