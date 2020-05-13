Fully 94% of marketers say the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on their brand marketing and content marketing strategies, according to recent research from Bynder.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between April 10 and April 24, 2020, among 301 marketing professionals who work in a wide variety of industries.

Some 45% of marketers say COVID-19 has a moderate impact on their brand and content strategies, 31% say the pandemic has had a strong impact, 18% say it has had an extreme impact, and 6% say it has had no impact.

Top Priorities