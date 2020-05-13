Fully 94% of marketers say the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on their brand marketing and content marketing strategies, according to recent research from Bynder.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between April 10 and April 24, 2020, among 301 marketing professionals who work in a wide variety of industries.

Some 45% of marketers say COVID-19 has a moderate impact on their brand and content strategies, 31% say the pandemic has had a strong impact, 18% say it has had an extreme impact, and 6% say it has had no impact.

Top Priorities

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Level up your writing (and your marketing) with Marketing Writing Bootcamp.