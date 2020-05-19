Most B2B companies around the world have already reduced their marketing spend because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent research from McKinsey & Company.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between April 20 and 27, 2020, among more than 3,700 B2B decision-makers in 11 countries. The researchers included respondents who work for enterprises and SMBs in a wide range of industries.

Some 62% of B2B decision-makers said their firm reduced its marketing budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic (57% of US respondents).

Optimism About the US Economy