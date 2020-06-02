Most salespeople say they're facing fewer deals and more missed quotas because of COVID-19, and a majority also say the pandemic has driven them to shift to virtual selling, according to recent research from LinkedIn.

The report was based on data from two surveys, one conducted in April 2020 among 511 North American sales professionals, and another conducted in March 2020 among 660 sales professionals and business leaders from around the world.

Some 60% of salespeople say they anticipate a decrease in hitting quotas/closing deals, 55% anticipate the number of deals in the sales pipeline to shrink, and 44% anticipate a decrease in responsiveness to their outreach.