Public relations and communications professionals say analytics and storytelling are the two tactics or skills that they anticipate will increase most in importance in the next 12 months, according to recent research from JOTW and Sword and the Script.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February and March 2020 among 300 PR and communications professionals.

In addition to data and analytics and storytelling, respondents cite content marketing, business social responsibility, and thought leadership as the other top tactics/skills they expect to become more important in the next 12 months.