Public relations and communications professionals say analytics and storytelling are the two tactics or skills that they anticipate will increase most in importance in the next 12 months, according to recent research from JOTW and Sword and the Script.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February and March 2020 among 300 PR and communications professionals.

In addition to data and analytics and storytelling, respondents cite content marketing, business social responsibility, and thought leadership as the other top tactics/skills they expect to become more important in the next 12 months.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

