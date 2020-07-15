Marketers say data measurement and analysis is the most important skill for aspiring marketers to have, according to recent research from SparkToro.

The report was based on data from a survey of 734 marketing professionals (37% of respondents work for B2B firms, 25% for agencies, 19% for B2C firms, and 19% for other types of firms).

Some 56% of marketers surveyed say data measurement and analysis is an essential skill for aspiring marketers.

Other highly rated skills include the ability to create content that performs well on search and social media (47% of marketers cite it) and the ability to craft persuasive copy (34%). More essential skills are noted in the chart:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

