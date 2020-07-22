Concise, easy-to-read e-commerce landing pages that use positive language and create a sense of anticipation tend to have better conversion rates, according to recent research from Unbounce.

The report was based on an analysis of conversion rate data for 15,981 e-commerce landing pages.

The researchers found that e-commerce landing pages with fewer words tend to have a higher media conversion rate:

Reading Level

Pages with easy-to-read language have a higher median conversion rate, with copy at a middle school reading level tending to convert best: