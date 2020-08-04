Most public relations professionals feel confident about the value they've been providing during COVID-19 but are also grappling with more burnout and stress because of the pandemic, according to recent research from BuzzStream and Fractl.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400 full-time public relations professionals.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents say they feel confident about the value of PR amid COVID-19, and 59% say they feel confident about their effectiveness at work during the pandemic.

Some 57% of respondents say they have clients that have changed their PR strategies because of COVID-19, and 49% say they have clients that have reduced their PR budgets because of the pandemic:

Only 60% of PR professionals feel confident about their job security, with 57% saying their company or group has already experienced furloughs or layoffs.

Some 65% of respondents say they're feeling more stressed, and 51% say they're feeling more burned out:

Some 35% of PR professionals say pitch/outreach effectiveness has increased because of the pandemic, 25% say it has decreased, and 40% say it has stayed about the same:

