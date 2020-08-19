Four American tech companies have the world's most valuable brands this year, according to recent research from BrandZ.

The Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands 2020 ranking was based on which brands make the largest absolute contribution to the total value of their respective parent companies, considering both current and projected performance. See the full report for the complete research methodology.

Amazon is the most valuable global brand, with a brand value of $416 billion (up 32% from 2019).

Apple is the second-most valuable global brand; it's followed by Microsoft, Google, Visa, Alibaba Group, Tencent, Facebook, McDonald's, and Mastercard.

Chinese alcohol brand Moutai is the fastest-rising global brand (58% increase in brand value since 2019). Instagram ranks second, followed by Lululemon, Costco, and Netflix.

