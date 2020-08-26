The proportion of major advertisers that say they are strongly committed to content marketing has doubled over the past two years, according to recent research from the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and The Content Council.

The report was based on data from a survey of 126 senior-level marketers from the US and Canada who work for businesses with annual revenue of $8.1 billion, on average.

Some 52% of respondents say their firm is strongly committed to content marketing, up from 26% who said the same two years ago.

Moreover, 78% of respondents expect their firm's commitment to content marketing to be strong two years from now.

Documented content strategies

Although most big advertisers say they are strongly committed to content marketing, some 52% say they do not have a clearly documented content strategy.

In-house vs. outsourced

Two years ago, two-thirds of content marketing budgets went to in-house efforts. That's dropped to 63%, and respondents expect the share to dip slightly to 62% two years from now.

