B2B marketers say the most essential qualities they look for when choosing which influencers to work with are audience relevance and subject-matter expertise, according to recent research from TopRank Marketing.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between February 26 and April 26, 2020, among more than 300 marketing and communications professionals who work for B2B firms that engage in influencer marketing.

Fully 91% of B2B marketers say audience relevance is one of the most essential qualities they look for in choosing an influencer.

Some 79% say subject matter expertise is one of the most essential qualities they look for.

Benefits of influencer marketing

Some 84% of marketers say a measurable benefit from working with B2B influencers is brand awareness (reaching new audiences), and 69% say a measurable benefit is lead generation (delivering new contacts).

Top activities with influencers

Some 87% of marketers say their B2B firm turns to influencers to collaborate on content/provide quotes, and 82% say their firm turns to influencers to promote content.

Influencer content types

The most popular content types B2B brands collaborate with influencers on are blog posts (83% do so), videos (67%), webinars (64%), and interviews (59%).

