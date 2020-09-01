B2B marketers say the most essential qualities they look for when choosing which influencers to work with are audience relevance and subject-matter expertise, according to recent research from TopRank Marketing.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted between February 26 and April 26, 2020, among more than 300 marketing and communications professionals who work for B2B firms that engage in influencer marketing.
Fully 91% of B2B marketers say audience relevance is one of the most essential qualities they look for in choosing an influencer.
Some 79% say subject matter expertise is one of the most essential qualities they look for.
Benefits of influencer marketing
Some 84% of marketers say a measurable benefit from working with B2B influencers is brand awareness (reaching new audiences), and 69% say a measurable benefit is lead generation (delivering new contacts).
Top activities with influencers
Some 87% of marketers say their B2B firm turns to influencers to collaborate on content/provide quotes, and 82% say their firm turns to influencers to promote content.
Influencer content types
The most popular content types B2B brands collaborate with influencers on are blog posts (83% do so), videos (67%), webinars (64%), and interviews (59%).
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted between February 26 and April 26, 2020, among more than 300 marketing and communications professionals who work for B2B firms that engage in influencer marketing.