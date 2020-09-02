Three-quarters of people who work from home say they regularly listen to music during office hours, according to recent research from Nielsen.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 adults in the United States who are working from home.

Some 75% of remote workers say they listen to music via radio or streaming services during office hours: 40% say they do so every day, on average, and 35% say they do so at least once a week, on average.

Fully 65% of remote workers say they watch TV or stream video content during a break from work at least once a week, on average.

Moreover, 56% say they watch TV or stream video content, with sound—while working—at least once a week, on average.

Among remote workers who watch TV and streaming content during office hours, 47% say they watch news programs, 40% say they watch comedy programs, and 36% say they watch movies.

Among remote workers who watch news content during office hours, 64% say they watch local news, 62% say they watch national cable news, and 58% say they watch national broadcast news.

