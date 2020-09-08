B2B firms that outperform the competition are more likely to focus on long-term marketing goals, test their marketing programs beyond digital channels, encourage marketers to take risks, and have distinctive brands, according to recent research from The Marketing Practice and Marketing Week.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2020 among 450 B2B marketers. "Leader" firms were defined as those brands that self-identified as having outperformed the competition over the past two years.

Some 37% of respondents who work for leader B2B firms say they devote more than 40% of their budget to long-term marketing programs, compared with 25% of respondents who work for the rest of the firms surveyed:

Testing and Learning

Some 20% of marketers who work for Leader firms say they take a structured approach to testing marketing strategy and tactics, compared with 17% of marketers who work for the rest of the firms surveyed.

Marketers who work for firms that outperform the competition are significantly more likely to say they test marketing programs beyond digital channels:

Taking Marketing Risks

Some 58% of respondents who work for Leader firms agree or strongly agree that they are encouraged to take marketing risks, compared with 49% of respondents who work for the rest of the firms surveyed.

Distinctive Brands

Some 54% of respondents who work for Leader firms agree or strongly agree that their B2B brand is distinctive, compared with 40% of respondents who work for the rest of the firms surveyed.

