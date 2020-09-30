The median starting salary for a corporate chief marketing officer in the United States is expected to be $165,000 in 2021, according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The report was based on data from staffing and recruiting professionals who make thousands of full-time, temporary, and project placements at brands and agencies each year.

The researchers determined projected 2021 salary ranges for marketing, advertising, and public relations positions in the United States based on starting pay only; bonuses, incentives, and other forms of compensation were not taken into account.

The projections were broken down into four percentiles: 25th (candidate has little experience; low demand for the role), 50th/median (average experience; moderate demand), 75th (above-average experience; high demand), and 95th (exceptional experience; very high demand).

The full report includes projections for many more positions, as well as data on salary variations by city.

The median starting salary for a corporate vice-president of marketing is forecast to be $146,500 in 2021 and the median starting salary for a marketing manager is forecast to be $88,500.

The median starting salary for a social media manager is forecast to be $60,250 in 2021, and the median starting salary for a public relations manager is forecast to be $80,750.

The median starting salary for a creative director is forecast to be $117,000 in 2021, and the median starting salary for a graphic designer is forecast to be $57,000.

