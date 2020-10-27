Nearly two-thirds (64%) of B2B marketers say they rely on content gating in order to capture the contact details of prospects and customers, according to recent research from Finite and CogniClick.

The report was based on data from a survey of 100 B2B marketers.

Some 34% of respondents say they sometimes gate content, 25% say they often gate content, and 5% say they always gate content.

B2B marketers say their biggest content challenges are producing enough content (35% cite it as the most challenging), reaching the right audience (26%), and measuring ROI (16%).

Other content-related findings from the same research can be found in the following infographic:

