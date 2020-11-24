Apple iPhone and Google Gmail are the two most popular clients for opening emails in 2020, according to recent research from Litmus.
The report was based on data from nearly 10 billion worldwide email opens anonymously collected between January 1 and September 30, 2020.
One-third of the email opens examined occurred on the iPhone email client, and 32% occurred in Gmail.
Other popular clients include Apple Mail (10% of opens), Outlook (7%), and Yahoo Mail (5%).
The most popular webmail clients
Gmail is by far the most popular webmail client, accounting for 72% of the webmail opens.
