NEW! Marketing Strategy Master Class launches December 1. Learn more

Apple iPhone and Google Gmail are the two most popular clients for opening emails in 2020, according to recent research from Litmus.

The report was based on data from nearly 10 billion worldwide email opens anonymously collected between January 1 and September 30, 2020.

One-third of the email opens examined occurred on the iPhone email client, and 32% occurred in Gmail.

Other popular clients include Apple Mail (10% of opens), Outlook (7%), and Yahoo Mail (5%).

The most popular webmail clients

Gmail is by far the most popular webmail client, accounting for 72% of the webmail opens.

About the research: The report was based on data from nearly 10 billion worldwide email opens anonymously collected between January 1 and September 30, 2020.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Oh, boy. The dreaded sign up form.

Before you run for the hills, we wanted to let you know that MarketingProfs has thousands of marketing resources, including this one (yes, the one behind this sign up form), entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.