NEW! Marketing Strategy Master Class launches December 1. Learn more

Host-read podcast ads tend to be more effective in driving recall and other lift metrics, according to recent research from Nielsen.

The report was based on data from more than 260 surveys across 240 brands. Listeners were presented with podcast clips; then, the effectiveness of different ad types was assessed using brand lift metrics such as recall, familiarity, and affinity.

Host-read podcast ads have an average brand recall of 71%, compared with 62% for non-host-read podcast ads, the analysis found.

The researchers also found that host-read podcast ads are more effective in driving familiarity, affinity, info-seek intent, purchase intent, and recommendation intent.

About the research: The report was based on data from more than 260 surveys across 240 brands. Listeners were presented with podcast clips and then the effectiveness of different ad types was assessed using brand lift metrics such as recall, familiarity, and affinity.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Oh, boy. The dreaded sign up form.

Before you run for the hills, we wanted to let you know that MarketingProfs has thousands of marketing resources, including this one (yes, the one behind this sign up form), entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.