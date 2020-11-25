Host-read podcast ads tend to be more effective in driving recall and other lift metrics, according to recent research from Nielsen.

The report was based on data from more than 260 surveys across 240 brands. Listeners were presented with podcast clips; then, the effectiveness of different ad types was assessed using brand lift metrics such as recall, familiarity, and affinity.

Host-read podcast ads have an average brand recall of 71%, compared with 62% for non-host-read podcast ads, the analysis found.

The researchers also found that host-read podcast ads are more effective in driving familiarity, affinity, info-seek intent, purchase intent, and recommendation intent.

