Marketers say revenue attribution—the practice of linking marketing efforts to a desired outcome (conversion, revenue, profit, etc.)—enables better decision-making and helps to align teams, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in October 2020 among 272 marketers (44% of whom have a revenue attribution strategy in place, and 42% of whom are either rolling out or planning a revenue attribution strategy).

Some 59% of respondents say a top benefit of revenue attribution is that it enables better decision-making, and 43% say a top benefit is that it drives Marketing and Sales alignment.

Some 79% of respondents agree that an effective revenue attribution program helps to eliminate friction between Marketing and Sales.

Top Challenges With Revenue Attribution

Marketers say the biggest barriers to revenue attribution success are data quality and difficulties analyzing market impact at each buyer stage.

Respondents say social media and content are the most difficult channels to analyze for attributing marketing results to sales revenue.

