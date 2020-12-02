Most healthcare marketing executives say the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their content marketing strategy but it has not changed their content marketing budget, according to recent research from True North Custom.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2020 among more than 200 executives who manage marketing and communications functions for healthcare organizations (e.g., hospitals, medical clinics, and specialty care centers).

Two-thirds of healthcare marketing executives say their content has become more educational because of COVID-19, and 45% say it has become more focused on driving to high-value services.

Some 59% of healthcare marketing executives say COVID-19 has not affected their content marketing budget, 21% say it has led to a decrease, and 9% say it has led to an increase.

Two-thirds of healthcare marketing executives say their organization is somewhat effective at content marketing, 26% say their organization is very effective, and 7% say their organization is not effective at all.

Some 70% of healthcare marketing executives say their organization has a content marketing strategy in place. However, only 28% of executives say their content marketing strategy is documented.

