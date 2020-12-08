Most enterprise companies do not yet have customer journey maps in place, but more than half are building them or plan to build and use them in the future, according to recent research from Ansira and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in August 2020 among 123 marketing professionals (49% work for companies with 50-500 employees, and 51% work for companies with more than 500 employees).

Some 39% of respondents say they have and use defined customer journey maps, 29% say they are currently building or testing customer journey maps, 22% say they plan to create maps in the future, and only 10% say they have no plans to create maps.

Enterprise marketers say the departments most involved in the customer journey mapping process are Marketing (60% say so), Customer Service (56%), and Sales (48%).

Respondents say the most effective ways to collect data for the journey-mapping process are customer feedback surveys (53% cite), market research (47%), and service/product usage analysis (46%).

Enterprise marketers say the biggest barriers to success for their customer journey mapping strategies are a lack of time/staff/resources (41% cite it as a barrier) and a lack of quality data (37%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in August 2020 among 123 marketing professionals (49% work for companies with 50-500 employees, and 51% work for companies with more than 500 employees).