Senior digital marketers say their top areas for capability improvement in the year ahead are personalization, performance, and segmentation, according to recent research from Altimeter.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2020 among 476 senior digital marketers in North America, Europe, and China.

Just over half (52%) of respondents say improving the ability to personalize experiences based on different criteria is a top priority for their firm's digital marketing leadership in the year ahead, and 42% say improving the performance of digital properties is a top priority.

Some 37% of senior digital marketers say developing more effective segmentation is a top priority for the year ahead.

Top Objectives in the Next 12 Months

Executives say the top objectives of their digital marketing efforts in the next 12 months are acquiring new customers (40% say so) and increasing share-of-spend from key existing customers (39%).

Most In-Demand Skills

Executives say the most desired skills for their digital marketing hires in 2020-2021 are data analysis, marketing automation/software expertise, and UX design.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

