Content managers say the top challenges they face with their jobs are getting quality content and dealing with a lack of strategy, according to recent research from Hero's Journey Content.

The report was based on data from a survey of 70 on-staff content managers who work for firms of various sizes.

Some 29% of respondents say getting quality content is one of their biggest frustrations, and 27% say a lack of strategy is one of their biggest frustrations.

Respondents say the job-related tasks that take up the most time are content creation (29% say so) and planning (24%).

Check out this infographic for more insights from the survey:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

