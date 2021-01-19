Many buyers are hesitant to try new B2B technology vendors and products, but they can be persuaded to do so with better pricing, deep experience, innovative solutions, and professional peer reviews, according to recent research from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2020 among 5,894 B2B technology decision-makers who work for firms of various sizes across the world.
Only one-third of technology decision-makers say they are very likely or somewhat likely to try a new B2B technology product or entrant into the market.
Half of buyers say they would consider a new tech product/entrant if it is more affordable; 49% say they would do so if they have a business need that cannot be solved by well-known brands.
Some 76% of technology-decision makers agree with the following statement: "It is important to me to buy from a vendor that has deep experience and knowledge."
Buyers say professional peer reviews is the resource that most effectively drives awareness of new technology products and also best builds trust in new technology products.
