Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Engineers place the most value on information-heavy content/ such as datasheets, case studies, and whitepapers/ when making purchasing decisions about products and services, according to research from TREW Marketing and GlobalSpec.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,361 engineers and technical professionals. Responses came from a diverse set of industries, including aerospace/defense, automotive, energy, engineering services, and semiconductor and materials.

Some 73% of respondents say they find datasheets very valuable when making purchasing decisions, 41% find case studies very valuable, and 40% find whitepapers very valuable.

Accessing Technical Content

Engineers say they are most likely to share their information via a Web form in order to access technical content such as whitepapers and CAD drawings.

Professional Communities and Social Networks

Engineers tend to value professional community networks over mainstream social networks when seeking information on the latest engineering technologies, industry trends, and products.

The Impact of COVID-19

When industry conferences and tradeshows have been canceled because of the pandemic, respondents say, they've been most likely to turn to supplier/vendor websites for information and networking opportunities.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,361 engineers and technical professionals. Responses came from a diverse set of industries, including aerospace/defense, automotive, energy, engineering services, and semiconductor and materials.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "The Content Habits and Preferences of Engineers" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.