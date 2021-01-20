Engineers place the most value on information-heavy content/ such as datasheets, case studies, and whitepapers/ when making purchasing decisions about products and services, according to research from TREW Marketing and GlobalSpec.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,361 engineers and technical professionals. Responses came from a diverse set of industries, including aerospace/defense, automotive, energy, engineering services, and semiconductor and materials.

Some 73% of respondents say they find datasheets very valuable when making purchasing decisions, 41% find case studies very valuable, and 40% find whitepapers very valuable.

Accessing Technical Content

Engineers say they are most likely to share their information via a Web form in order to access technical content such as whitepapers and CAD drawings.

Professional Communities and Social Networks

Engineers tend to value professional community networks over mainstream social networks when seeking information on the latest engineering technologies, industry trends, and products.

The Impact of COVID-19

When industry conferences and tradeshows have been canceled because of the pandemic, respondents say, they've been most likely to turn to supplier/vendor websites for information and networking opportunities.

