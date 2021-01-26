Most B2B marketers say the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decrease in Marketing-created pipeline of leads, and most also say the pandemic has led to a decrease in their marketing budget, according to recent research from Demand Spring.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in late 2020 among 72 B2B marketers in North America.
Some 30% of B2B marketers say the pandemic has decreased their marketing-created pipeline by less than 20% and 28% of B2B marketers say the pandemic has decreased their pipeline by more than 20%.
Just over one in five (21%) of B2B marketers say their marketing-created pipeline has increased because of the pandemic and the same share say there has been no change.
COVID-19's impact on marketing budgets
Some 55% of B2B marketers say the pandemic has decreased their marketing budget, 18% say it has increased their budget, and 27% say there has been no change.
COVID-19's impact on live events
Some 78% of B2B marketers say they have replaced live events with webinars during the pandemic and 68% say they have replaced live events with virtual events.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in late 2020 among 72 B2B marketers in North America.
