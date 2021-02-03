B2B tech marketers say webinars, SEO, and email are the three channels that have grown most in importance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent research from FINITE and 93x.
The report was based on data from a survey of 100+ B2B technology marketers who are part of the FINITE community.
Tech Marketing Channels in 2021
Some 57% of B2B tech marketers say webinars have increased in importance since the pandemic began; 39% say SEO has increased in importance, and 32% say email has increased in importance.
Top Tech Marketing Challenges in 2021
Some 47% of B2B tech marketers say balancing quality and quantity is one of the biggest challenges they face in 2021; 44% cite digital fatigue, and 40% cite measuring the right KPIs.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey or more than 100 B2B technology marketers who are part of the FINITE community.
