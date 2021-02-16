Marketers say enhancing personalization, testing designs, and using welcome/thank you automated messages are among the most important important email strategy optimizations, according to recent research from Ascend2.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2020 among 298 marketers (40% of whom work for B2C firms, 31% for B2B firms, and 29% for hybrid B2C-B2B firms).
Marketers say personalization (43% cite) and data quality (39%) are the most important characteristics to improve for effective email campaign optimization.
Attributes to Test
Marketers say prior to launching email campaigns, the most important attributes to test are design (43% cite) and deliverability (36%).
Effective Automated Series
Marketers say the most effective automated series to use for email email engagement are welcome/thank you messages (49% cite) and survey/feedback messages (46%).
