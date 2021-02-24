Most B2B tech and telco marketers say their firm plans to increase the number of marketing channels in its media mix in 2021 and to focus on driving efficiencies in targeting, according to recent research from WARC and Spotify.

The report was based on data from a survey of 330 B2B technology and telecom marketers in 10 countries.

Some 54% of respondents say increasing the number of channels in their firm's media mix is part of their current strategy, and 41% they are considering increases as part of their future strategy.

Half of respondents say they are experimenting with new channels, and 45% say they plan to experiment with new channels in the future.

Just over half (51%) of B2B tech and telco marketers say they are looking to find new ways to tell their brand story.

As part of their current channel planning, 54% of B2B tech and telco marketers say they are looking to drive efficiencies in targeting, and half are looking to create more personalized experiences.

Some 85% of B2B tech and telco marketers agree with this statement: "The pandemic has driven our company to explore new routes for lead generation."

Nearly three in four B2B tech and telco marketers (73%) expect their company's investment in online video and display advertising to increase in 2021, and 66% expect their company's investment in digital audio advertising to increase.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 330 B2B technology and telecom marketers in 10 countries.