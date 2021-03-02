Ajay Banga of Mastercard is viewed by journalists and market analysts as the top brand guardian CEO of a major company, according to the the Brand Guardianship Index from Brand Finance.
The report was based on data from a survey of 300 market analysts and business journalists.
Banga is seen as the best brand guardian at a major company in large part because of his embrace of technological innovation and his championing of the idea of financial inclusion.
Jensen Huang of NVIDIA ranks second, and Reed Hastings of Netflix ranks third.
Most Famous CEOs
Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook is viewed by journalists and market analysts as the most famous CEO of a major company. Jeff Bezos of Amazon ranks second, and Tim Cook of Apple ranks third.
Most Reputable CEOs
Joanne Crevoiserat is viewed by journalists and market analysts as the most reputable CEO of a major company.
