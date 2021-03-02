Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Ajay Banga of Mastercard is viewed by journalists and market analysts as the top brand guardian CEO of a major company, according to the the Brand Guardianship Index from Brand Finance.

The report was based on data from a survey of 300 market analysts and business journalists.

Banga is seen as the best brand guardian at a major company in large part because of his embrace of technological innovation and his championing of the idea of financial inclusion.

Jensen Huang of NVIDIA ranks second, and Reed Hastings of Netflix ranks third.

world's top ten brand guardians according to brand finance

Most Famous CEOs

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook is viewed by journalists and market analysts as the most famous CEO of a major company. Jeff Bezos of Amazon ranks second, and Tim Cook of Apple ranks third.

world's top ten most famous ceos according to brand finance

Most Reputable CEOs

Joanne Crevoiserat is viewed by journalists and market analysts as the most reputable CEO of a major company.

world's top ten most reputable ceos according to brand finance

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

