The top areas that technology content marketers are investing in include website enhancements and content creation, according to research from MarketingProfs and the Content Marketing Institute.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2020 among 290 content marketers at for-profit technology companies.

Some 67% of respondents say they expect to invest in website improvements in 2021 and 66% say they expect to invest in content creation.

Other top areas of investment include events (53% of respondents plan to invest in them), paid content distribution (51%), and organic content distribution (45%).

The most commonly used content types by technology content marketers are blog posts (97% say their firm uses them), case studies (83%), email newsletters (83%), and webinars/virtual events (83%).

Technology marketers say the top goals they have achieved with content marketing are creating brand awareness (89% say so), generating demand/leads (86%), and educating audiences (78%).

