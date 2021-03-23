Get your ticket to B2B Forum online (April 7-8) before it’s too late.
The top areas that technology content marketers are investing in include website enhancements and content creation, according to research from MarketingProfs and the Content Marketing Institute.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2020 among 290 content marketers at for-profit technology companies.

Some 67% of respondents say they expect to invest in website improvements in 2021 and 66% say they expect to invest in content creation.

Other top areas of investment include events (53% of respondents plan to invest in them), paid content distribution (51%), and organic content distribution (45%).

Content marketing areas technology marketers think their organizations will invest in for 2021

The most commonly used content types by technology content marketers are blog posts (97% say their firm uses them), case studies (83%), email newsletters (83%), and webinars/virtual events (83%).

Content types used by technology marketers in the past 12 months

Technology marketers say the top goals they have achieved with content marketing are creating brand awareness (89% say so), generating demand/leads (86%), and educating audiences (78%).

Goals achieved by technology marketers using content marketing successfully in the past 12 months

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2020 among 290 content marketers at for-profit technology companies by MarketingProfs and the Content Marketing Institute.

