Most senior marketers are very optimistic about the US economic outlook and plan to increase their marketing spend over the next 12 months, according to recent research from The CMO Survey, Duke's Fuqua School of Business, Deloitte, and the American Marketing Association.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February 2021 among 356 senior marketers (95% are VP-level or above) at for-profit companies in the United States. The CMO Survey has been conducted twice a year since 2008.
When asked to rate how optimistic they are about the US economy on a 0 (least optimistic) to 100 (most optimistic) scale, respondents gave an average score of 66.3, which is near a historic high.
The optimism extends across sectors, including B2B product (67.3 average optimism score), B2B services (65.3), B2C product (65.6), and B2C services (66.8).
Some 55% of senior marketers say they are more optimistic about the US economy than they were in the previous quarter.
Senior marketers expect their overall marketing spend to increase by 10%, on average, over the next 12 months.
