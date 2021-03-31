Receiving messages too frequently is the top reason people say they have unsubscribed from brand messages (email lists, text lists, etc.) during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent research from SlickText.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in January 2021 among 1,100 people in the United States.

Respondents cite being contacted too frequently as the top factor that has made them likely to unsubscribe from branded communications during the pandemic.

Other key factors include receiving politicized content and receiving impersonal messaging.

Some 38% of respondents say the pandemic has not affected how likely they are to open emails from brands, 17% say it has made them more likely to open emails from brands, and 17% say it has made them less likely to open emails from brands.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in January 2021 among 1,100 people in the United States.