Sweet treats, tumblers, and e-commerce gift cards were among the most popular gifts B2B firms sent to buyers and customers in 2020, according to recent research from Sendoso.

The report was based on internal data from Sendoso, a platform that enables marketers, salespeople, and customer experience specialists to send a wide range of physical gifts and e-gifts. The researchers also surveyed 750 B2B decision-makers.

Cookies and Yeti tumblers were the most popular direct sends and physical sends to B2B buyers and customers on Sendoso's platform in 2020.

Six of the eight most popular gifts overall were e-gifts, with Amazon.com gift cards ranking as the most popular digital send on Sendoso's platform in 2020.

B2B decision-makers say the biggest benefit of gift campaigns is to stand out/rise above the noise of competitors.

About the research: The report was based on internal data from Sendoso, a platform that enables marketers, salespeople, and customer experience specialists to send a wide range of different physical gifts and e-gifts. The researchers also surveyed 750 B2B decision-makers.