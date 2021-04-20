Half of marketers say the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their email strategy, according to recent research from Mailjet.
The report was based on data from a survey of 760 email marketers.
Some 50% of respondents say their email strategy has changed because of the pandemic, 35% say their strategy has not changed, 13% say their strategy has changed but the cause was not the pandemic, and 2% are unsure.
Some 56% of respondents say they've been sending a higher volume of email since the pandemic began, 15% say they've been sending a lower volume, and 30% say their email volume has not changed.
Some 49% of respondents say they've been sending email at a higher frequency since the pandemic began, 15% say they've been sending at a lower frequency, and 36% say their email frequency has stayed the same.
