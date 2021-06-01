Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Marketers say Facebook/Instagram and Google are the platforms they use most for ad retargeting, according to recent research from SharpSpring Ads and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 176 marketers (42% work for B2C firms, 25% for B2B firms, 25% for hybrid B2C-B2B firms, and 8% for agencies).

Some 77% of respondents say Facebook/Instagram advertising is part of their retargeting strategy, and 69% say Google advertising is part of their retargeting strategy.

Marketers' preferred retargeting channels

Brand awareness is the top retargeting goal for B2B marketers, whereas customer retention is the top retargeting goal for B2C marketers.

B2B vs B2C goals for retargeting ads

Marketers say the key performance indicators they use most to measure the effectiveness of their retargeting efforts are return on investment, return on ad spend, and cost per acquisition.

Preferred key performance indicators for retargeted ads

