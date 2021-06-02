Marketers say their biggest challenge with freelance content creators is the time they need to spend managing those freelancers and bringing them up to speed on brand guidelines, according to recent research from Skyword.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February and March 2021 among 203 brand marketers and 834 freelance content creators (writers, graphic designers, photographers, etc.).

Some 81% of brand marketers say they are generally satisfied with the quality of the freelance content they commission.

However, marketers say, they face various challenges working with freelance content creators, including the time needed to manage freelancers (34% cite it as an issue), the time needed to bring freelancers up to speed on institutional knowledge and brand guidelines (23%), and the time needed to ensure schedules are coordinated and deadlines are met (20%).

Marketers say the biggest drain on efficiency when working with freelancers is the need to revise content themselves.

Freelance content creators say the biggest challenges they face when working with brands are establishing expectations (33% say so) and maintaining clear, consistent communication (30%).

Freelancers say their biggest drain on efficiency is the need to find work.

