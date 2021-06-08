What does it mean to be a "buyer first" salesperson?
To find out, LinkedIn Sales Solutions surveyed more than 400 buyers and 400 sellers in the United States and Canada.
Some 65% of salespeople surveyed say they always put the buyer first. However, only 23% of buyers say sellers always put the buyer first.
Buyers say the top things salespeople can do to be "buyer first" are to be completely transparent about pricing (82% cite it as an "important" or "very important" behavior), stay actively engaged after the sale to ensure value delivery (82%), and offer product tests/trainings/trials (76%).
Some 46% of salespeople say they are always completely transparent about pricing, and 43% say they always stay actively engaged after the sale.
However, only 30% of buyers say salespeople are always completely transparent about pricing, and only 28% say salespeople always stay actively engaged after the sale.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of more than 400 buyers and 400 sellers in the United States and Canada.
Continue reading "The Behaviors of 'Buyer-First' Salespeople" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Marketing Strategy Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Marketing Strategy:
- Four Examples of Brilliant B2B Marketing [Infographic]
- What B2B Firms Use Marketing Agencies For
- B2B Marketer Pain Points, Performance, and Priorities for the Year Ahead: B2B Marketing Monitor
- 10 Actionable Ways to Personalize Your Messaging [Infographic]
- Five Reasons Marketing Orchestration, Powered by the Right Tech Stack, Is Critical to Your Strategy Execution