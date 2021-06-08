What does it mean to be a "buyer first" salesperson?

To find out, LinkedIn Sales Solutions surveyed more than 400 buyers and 400 sellers in the United States and Canada.

Some 65% of salespeople surveyed say they always put the buyer first. However, only 23% of buyers say sellers always put the buyer first.

Buyers say the top things salespeople can do to be "buyer first" are to be completely transparent about pricing (82% cite it as an "important" or "very important" behavior), stay actively engaged after the sale to ensure value delivery (82%), and offer product tests/trainings/trials (76%).

Some 46% of salespeople say they are always completely transparent about pricing, and 43% say they always stay actively engaged after the sale.

However, only 30% of buyers say salespeople are always completely transparent about pricing, and only 28% say salespeople always stay actively engaged after the sale.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of more than 400 buyers and 400 sellers in the United States and Canada.