Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

If you want to influence B2B purchasing decisions, start by uncovering the potential buyer's full set of concerns and needs, according to recent research from RAIN Group.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2020 among 528 buyers and sellers around the world.

Some 71% buyers say that a salesperson's leading a thorough discovery of their concerns, wants, and needs is highly influential on their purchasing decisions.

Other effective approaches include showing what's possible/how to solve a problem (68% of buyers cite that as having a high influence on their purchasing decisions), listening (68%), making a clear ROI case (66%), educating with new ideas and perspectives (64%), and clearly communicating value (60%).

High influence on B2B buyer purchase decisions

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2020 among 528 buyers and sellers around the world.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "How to Influence B2B Buyers' Purchasing Decisions" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.