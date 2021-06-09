If you want to influence B2B purchasing decisions, start by uncovering the potential buyer's full set of concerns and needs, according to recent research from RAIN Group.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2020 among 528 buyers and sellers around the world.

Some 71% buyers say that a salesperson's leading a thorough discovery of their concerns, wants, and needs is highly influential on their purchasing decisions.

Other effective approaches include showing what's possible/how to solve a problem (68% of buyers cite that as having a high influence on their purchasing decisions), listening (68%), making a clear ROI case (66%), educating with new ideas and perspectives (64%), and clearly communicating value (60%).

