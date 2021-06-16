Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Most people say their perception of a company changes when they notice that it has made a grammar mistake, according to recent research from Tidio.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,839 people (1,457 from the United States).

Some 94% of US respondents and 86% of respondents from the rest of the world say they are attentive to grammar. However, when shown sentences that included seven common grammar mistakes, only 2.8% of people who say they are attentive spotted all the issues.

Some 97% of people say grammar mistakes influence their perceptions of companies and individuals.

Attentiveness to grammar mistakes and their affect on reputations

Just over half (52%) of people say grammar usage influences their perception of a company's professionalism, and 35% say grammar usage influences their perception of a company's credibility.

Aspects of a company's image that are influenced by grammar mistakes

People are bothered more by some grammar mistakes than by others. For example, respondents give the misuse of there/their/they're an average irritation score of 5.59 (7 = very irritating), whereas they give the misplacement of commas an average score of 4.07.

Most irritating grammar mistakes

