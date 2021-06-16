Most people say their perception of a company changes when they notice that it has made a grammar mistake, according to recent research from Tidio.
The report was based on data from a survey of 1,839 people (1,457 from the United States).
Some 94% of US respondents and 86% of respondents from the rest of the world say they are attentive to grammar. However, when shown sentences that included seven common grammar mistakes, only 2.8% of people who say they are attentive spotted all the issues.
Some 97% of people say grammar mistakes influence their perceptions of companies and individuals.
Just over half (52%) of people say grammar usage influences their perception of a company's professionalism, and 35% say grammar usage influences their perception of a company's credibility.
People are bothered more by some grammar mistakes than by others. For example, respondents give the misuse of there/their/they're an average irritation score of 5.59 (7 = very irritating), whereas they give the misplacement of commas an average score of 4.07.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,839 people (1,457 from the United States).
Continue reading "How Grammar Mistakes Influence People's Perceptions of Companies" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Content Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Content: