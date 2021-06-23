Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Most sales professionals say salespeople are underappreciated in the business world, though more have been feeling appreciated since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent research from Pipedrive.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2020 among 1,702 sales reps, sales managers, and business owners.

Some 61% of sales professionals say salespeople are underappreciated in the business world.

The overwhelming majority (91%) of sales professionals say they are proud to call themselves a salesperson.

Percentage of salespeople who feel appreciated

The proportion of sales professionals who say salespeople are underappreciated dropped from 69% in 2019 to 61% in 2020.

Percentage who say salespeople are underappreciated

Some 49% of sales professionals say they have become more satisfied with their role over the last 12 months, and 22% say there has been no change.

Only 12% of sales professionals say they have become less satisfied with their role over the last 12 months.

Satisfaction in sales role

