Most sales professionals say salespeople are underappreciated in the business world, though more have been feeling appreciated since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent research from Pipedrive.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2020 among 1,702 sales reps, sales managers, and business owners.
Some 61% of sales professionals say salespeople are underappreciated in the business world.
The overwhelming majority (91%) of sales professionals say they are proud to call themselves a salesperson.
The proportion of sales professionals who say salespeople are underappreciated dropped from 69% in 2019 to 61% in 2020.
Some 49% of sales professionals say they have become more satisfied with their role over the last 12 months, and 22% say there has been no change.
Only 12% of sales professionals say they have become less satisfied with their role over the last 12 months.
