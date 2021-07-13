Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Sales deals that are won tend to have shorter time frames than lost deals, more email communication, more meetings, and more stakeholder involvement, according to recent research from People.ai.

The report was based on an analysis of 512,740 deals ranging in size from $1,000 to more than $1 million.

The engagement period with a potential buyer took 151 days, on average, for deals that were won, compared with 208 days for deals that were eventually lost.

Won deals had shorter time frames compared with lost deals across all the deal sizes examined.

Expiration date on sales deals by size

For deals worth $25,000 or more that were won, there was 45% more email communication between the sales team and the potential buyer, on average, compared with those that were lost.

Correlation between email communication and won sales deals

For deals worth $25,000 or more that were won, there were five more meetings between the sales team and the potential buyer, on average, compared with those that were lost.

Meetings matter most in deals for over 100 grand

Each additional stakeholder involved from the potential buyer's company increased the win rate by 4.5%, on average, the researchers found.

More stakeholders means more won sales deals

About the research: The report was based on an analysis of 512,740 deals ranging in size from $1,000 to more than $1 million.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Four Characteristics of Won Sales Deals" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.