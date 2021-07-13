Sales deals that are won tend to have shorter time frames than lost deals, more email communication, more meetings, and more stakeholder involvement, according to recent research from People.ai.

The report was based on an analysis of 512,740 deals ranging in size from $1,000 to more than $1 million.

The engagement period with a potential buyer took 151 days, on average, for deals that were won, compared with 208 days for deals that were eventually lost.

Won deals had shorter time frames compared with lost deals across all the deal sizes examined.

For deals worth $25,000 or more that were won, there was 45% more email communication between the sales team and the potential buyer, on average, compared with those that were lost.

For deals worth $25,000 or more that were won, there were five more meetings between the sales team and the potential buyer, on average, compared with those that were lost.

Each additional stakeholder involved from the potential buyer's company increased the win rate by 4.5%, on average, the researchers found.

