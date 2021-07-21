Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

B2B marketers say creating effective content and collecting quality data are the two biggest challenges they face when trying to execute their lead generation strategies, according to recent research from Wpromote and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in May 2021 among 258 B2B marketing professionals in the United States.

Some 45% of B2B marketers surveyed say creating engaging/targeted content is difficult to execute with lead generation, and 43% say collecting quality data is difficult to execute.

What makes lead generation difficult

Some 60% of B2B marketers say their lead generation challenges cost them wasted time/resources, and 59% they say lead to missed opportunities for revenue.

Cost of lead generation challenges

B2B marketers say the top frustrations salespeople have with lead generation campaigns are insufficient data and poor lead quality.

Top sales complaints about lead generation

