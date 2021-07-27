B2B buyers say the top things they look for in vendor websites when evaluating potential solutions are relevant content and pricing/competitive information, according to recent research from Demand Gen Report and Demandbase.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in May and June 2021 among 257 B2B marketing, sales, and IT executives who are involved in purchasing decisions.

Some 65% of B2B buyers say one of the Top 3 criteria they look for when visiting the website of a potential solution provider is easy access to relevant content that speaks directly to their company, and 65% say they look for easy access to pricing and competitive information:

Some 56% of B2B buyers say a Web search was among the first three resources they turned to to evaluate their most recent solution purchase, and 39% say vendor websites were among the first three resources.

Some 79% of B2B buyers say content from the winning vendor had a significant impact on their most recent purchase.

