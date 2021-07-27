Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

B2B buyers say the top things they look for in vendor websites when evaluating potential solutions are relevant content and pricing/competitive information, according to recent research from Demand Gen Report and Demandbase.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in May and June 2021 among 257 B2B marketing, sales, and IT executives who are involved in purchasing decisions.

Some 65% of B2B buyers say one of the Top 3 criteria they look for when visiting the website of a potential solution provider is easy access to relevant content that speaks directly to their company, and 65% say they look for easy access to pricing and competitive information:

Top things buyers look for when visiting vendor websites

Some 56% of B2B buyers say a Web search was among the first three resources they turned to to evaluate their most recent solution purchase, and 39% say vendor websites were among the first three resources.

Three resources that provided buyers with a solution

Some 79% of B2B buyers say content from the winning vendor had a significant impact on their most recent purchase.

Does content influence buyer decisions

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in May and June 2021 among 257 B2B marketing, sales, and IT executives who are involved in purchasing decisions.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "What B2B Buyers Want From Vendor Websites" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.