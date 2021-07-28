Marketing budgets at large businesses have dropped significantly relative to revenue in 2021, according to recent research from Gartner.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between March and May, 2021, among 430 CMOs across North America and Europe who work for organizations with annual revenue of over $500 million.

Marketing budgets fell to 6.4% of total company revenue, on average, in 2021—down from 11% in 2020 and 10.5% in 2019:

The researchers found that marketing spend relative to revenue dropped across all industries examined this year, with no sector achieving a double-digit marketing share of budget in 2021.

Companies in the travel and hospitality, manufacturing, and technology-product industries experienced the biggest drops in marketing spend relative to revenue:

