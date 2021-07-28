Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Marketing budgets at large businesses have dropped significantly relative to revenue in 2021, according to recent research from Gartner.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between March and May, 2021, among 430 CMOs across North America and Europe who work for organizations with annual revenue of over $500 million.

Marketing budgets fell to 6.4% of total company revenue, on average, in 2021—down from 11% in 2020 and 10.5% in 2019:

Marketing budget percent of total revenue in 2021

The researchers found that marketing spend relative to revenue dropped across all industries examined this year, with no sector achieving a double-digit marketing share of budget in 2021.

Companies in the travel and hospitality, manufacturing, and technology-product industries experienced the biggest drops in marketing spend relative to revenue:

Revenue percentage allocated to marketing for 2020 vs 2021

