Marketing budgets at large businesses have dropped significantly relative to revenue in 2021, according to recent research from Gartner.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted between March and May, 2021, among 430 CMOs across North America and Europe who work for organizations with annual revenue of over $500 million.
Marketing budgets fell to 6.4% of total company revenue, on average, in 2021—down from 11% in 2020 and 10.5% in 2019:
The researchers found that marketing spend relative to revenue dropped across all industries examined this year, with no sector achieving a double-digit marketing share of budget in 2021.
Companies in the travel and hospitality, manufacturing, and technology-product industries experienced the biggest drops in marketing spend relative to revenue:
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted between March and May, 2021, among 430 CMOs across North America and Europe who work for organizations with annual revenue of over $500 million.
Continue reading "Marketing Budgets: Spend Drops Relative to Revenue at Enterprises" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Marketing Strategy Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Marketing Strategy: