Digital advertising spend by B2B firms is expected to jump by nearly a quarter in 2021, according to recent research from eMarketer.

The report was based on an analysis conducted in July 2021. The B2B digital spend forecast for the United States includes ads that appear on desktop, laptop, and mobile devices.

The US B2B digital ad market grew 32.5% in 2020 and is expected to grow 24.9% in 2021, reaching nearly $11 billion in spending, according to the researchers.

In 2022 the US B2B digital ad market is expected to grow 16.8%, and in 2023 it is expected to grow 15.1%.

Other key insights from the analysis:

US B2B firms will spend $5.09 billion on display advertising in 2021, up 32.6% from 2020.

LinkedIn is expected to receive the largest share (32.2%) of US B2B display spend in 2021.

Tech product and services companies will account for the largest share (32%) of US B2B digital ad spend in 2021.

2023 is expected to be a pivotal year: US B2B display spend will overtake search spend, and mobile spend will surpass non-mobile spend.

