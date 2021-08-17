B2B marketers say the most impactful uses for intent data—information acquired from digital sources about prospects' behaviors—are advertising, customer account expansion, and account identification, according to recent research from Intentsify and Ascend2.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in March 2021 among 289 B2B marketers who work for companies in the US with over $10 million in annual revenue.
Some 64% of respondents say digital advertising is among the most impactful uses of intent data for a B2B digital marketing strategy, 44% say customer account expansion is among the most impactful uses, and 44% also say account identification is among the most impactful uses.
B2B marketers say their top challenges with intent data are creating a strategy for its use (43% say so), measuring its impact (37%), and converting data into insights efficiently (32%).
